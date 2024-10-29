Consequences of air strike on Kharkiv: Russians hit with "Grom-E1" hybrid missile (updated). VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the night of 29 October, the enemy struck at the private sector in the Osnovianskyi district of Kharkiv. One house was completely destroyed, 19 other buildings and 4 cars were partially damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

"The fire was quickly extinguished. The bodies of 4 victims (2 women and 2 men) were removed from the rubble," the statement said.

Emergency rescue operations are ongoing.

According to the mayor, Ihor Terekhov, the city was struck by a "Grom-E1" hybrid missile.

Four people were killed. Rescuers were searching for them under the rubble for several hours.

"In recent days, the enemy has focused on terrorist attacks on Kharkiv - they are hitting residential buildings, our historical monuments, symbols of the city, such as 'Derzhprom'. I ask everyone to be very careful and not to ignore the air raid alerts," Terekhov emphasized.

