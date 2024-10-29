Movement of enemy equipment towards Berdiansk and Volnovakha spotted in occupied Mariupol. VIDEO&PHOTOS

In the temporarily occupied Mariupol, a significant movement of Russian military equipment towards Berdiansk and Volnovakha was recorded.

This was reported by the adviser to the mayor of the city Petro Andriushchenko, Censor.NET informs.

"Military movements have significantly intensified. During the daylight hours alone, at least 20 trucks of various types and purposes with manpower, BCs, along with five large tankers, moved towards Berdiansk via Mariupol. They are moving in a convoy with a small gap," he said.

Andriushchenko said that at least 15 trucks with enemy manpower were spotted moving towards Volnovakha from the coast (Mariupol-Berdiansk agglomeration) through Kalmius district.

Watch more: Large redeployment of Russian troops to front was spotted in Mariupol: columns were moving to Vremivsk direction. VIDEO

According to an advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, for the second day in a row, active aviation activity has been observed in the morning and almost throughout the day, with helicopters and planes flying towards Vuhledar.

"Given the latest events at the front, we can say that the reserve formed the day before has been put into motion and a significant part of it is moving to Vuhledar in an attempt to consolidate the success of the breakthrough on Sunday," Andriushchenko added.

Read more: Russia is increasing military transportation through Mariupol port - city council