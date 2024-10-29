Minor in Kharkiv region is suspected of setting fire to Ukrzaliznytsia cabinets. PHOTO

Minor detained in Kharkiv region who set fire to Ukrzaliznytsia relay cabinets: likely recruited by Russian special services

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv region.

The suspect is a 17-year-old resident of the village of Blyzniuky, who studies at a local lyceum.

"He was contacted via Telegram by a man who offered him easy money. The "job" concerned the arson of Ukrzaliznytsia relay cabinets in the Lozova district, to which the suspect agreed. The customer announced the amount of UAH 20 thousand for one arson," law enforcement officers found.

To confirm this, the minor had to send a photo of the relay cabinets being destroyed. For his "work", he managed to receive only 20 thousand hryvnias. According to the Main Department of the National Police in Kharkiv region, the suspect was recruited by Russian special services.

He was served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 113 of the Criminal Code (sabotage committed under martial law). According to the SSU, he was also preparing for another arson attack.

The defendant is currently in pre-trial detention. If his guilt is proven, he faces up to 15 years in prison or life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

