Building of State Industrial Complex in Kharkiv damaged by Russian attack will be restored. PHOTOS

The consequences of the hostile shelling of the State Industry building are currently being repaired in Kharkiv.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleh Syniehubov on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"We have to restore the historical monument, Derzhprom is one of the symbols of Kharkiv. We have reported to the relevant ministries and the President's Office on the projected budget. The building is on the balance sheet of the Regional Council. We are in contact with UNESCO and philanthropist Howard Buffett, who was with us yesterday after the shelling. We are also working on raising funds for the reconstruction from other sources, including international partners," said Syniehubov.

Read more: Ruscists attacked Kherson: one man killed, 7 wounded (updated)





















According to him, operational repairs are currently underway: utility workers are sewing up windows and restoring communications.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that a Russian bomb hit the building of the State Industrial Complex in the centre of Kharkiv. It was also reported that on the night of 29 October, Russians hit Kharkiv with a Grom-E1 hybrid missile. Four people were killed.