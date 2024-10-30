Occupiers carry out air strike on Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka in Donetsk region: children are among wounded. PHOTO

As a result of a Russian air strike on the village of Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka in Donetsk region, 5 people were injured, including two children.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

As noted, the day before, Russian troops struck a three-storey residential building. The explosion caused a fire that engulfed part of the building, a garage and a car. Firefighters of the SES extinguished the fire.

Also, 6 apartment buildings, 15 garages and 6 vehicles were damaged by hostile shelling of the village.

Read more: 12,000 people, including 57 children, still remain in Pokrovsk - RMA







Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russian troops had occupied Bohoiavlenka and Novoukrainka and advanced in Selydove and Yasna Poliana.