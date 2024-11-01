Swiss government donates loaders and fire-fighting pumps to Ukrainian rescuers. VIDEO+PHOTOS

The Swiss government has provided the State Emergency Service of Ukraine with 24 Liebherr all-wheel drive wheel loaders with Liebherr buckets and 30 trailer-mounted firefighter pumps as part of a Memorandum of Cooperation.

According to Censor.NET, citing the SES press centre, an official handover ceremony took place today with the participation of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Swiss Confederation to Ukraine Felix Baumann, Head of the SES Andrii Danik and rescuers who will be working directly with the new equipment.

It is reported that the participants of the event examined this equipment, and the emergency workers demonstrated its practical application.

In his turn, the head of the SES expressed gratitude to Switzerland for its constant assistance and support.

"It is extremely important that this is the kind of assistance that enables us to save people and eliminate the consequences of enemy shelling directly on the frontline. And this donation will be sent to the regions where it will start working tomorrow," Danik said.

In addition, the Swiss delegation inspected the SES equipment destroyed by Russia's military aggression.

Ambassador Baumann expressed his admiration and respect for the work of the Ukrainian rescuers.

"We know that when we send aid to the SES, it is really the aid that will make a difference to people in Ukraine. After each shelling or bombing, it is the SES personnel who are the first to arrive, rescue people and do so with great courage," the Ambassador stressed.

