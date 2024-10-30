Aftermath of Russian night attack in Solomianskyi district of Kyiv: fires extinguished, 9 people injured (updated). VIDEO&PHOTOS

On the night of 30 October 2024, the enemy attacked the capital again. As a result of the UAV attack, a fire broke out on the 2nd and 3rd floors of a nine-storey building in the Solomianskyi district of Kyiv.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

According to the rescuers, the fire was extinguished over an area of 40 square metres.

During the firefighting operations, 18 people were evacuated and 30 people were brought out into the fresh air. One person was rescued. 9 people were injured.

Also, according to the State Emergency Service, a fire broke out in an 8-storey administrative building. The fire has been extinguished.

A total of 65 firefighters and 14 units of fire and rescue equipment were employed at the scene. Information about the victims is being clarified.

















Later, the KCMA also showed the consequences of a nighttime Russian drone attack in the Solomianskyi district of the capital.



















Earlier, Censor.NET reported that at night the enemy launched "shaheds" from the northern direction. It was also noted that a high-rise building in Solomiansky district was on fire last night due to falling debris.

As a reminder, the falling debris on the night of 29 October set fire to buildings and cars in Kyiv, damaging a gas pipeline and causing injuries.