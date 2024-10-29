Consequences of night attack of enemy "Shaheds" on Kyiv. PHOTOS

As a result of the attack by strike "shaheds" on the night of 29 October, debris fell in Solomianskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts of Kyiv.

The administration noted that this was the 18th enemy air attack on Kyiv since the beginning of October.

The KCMA informed that the air alert was announced twice during the night in the capital, and lasted for more than four hours in total.

"Enemy drones were flying towards the capital from different directions, but were detected and neutralised by air defence forces and means in time," Serhii Popko, head of the KCMA, said.

UAV wreckage was spotted falling in two districts

In Solomianskyi district, a gas pipe on the front of a nine-storey residential building in a residential area was depressurised, causing a shop to catch fire. Three parked cars also caught fire. The fire was extinguished. According to preliminary reports, five people sought medical assistance, and one person was hospitalised.

In Sviatoshynskyi district, shrapnel smashed windows in a three-storey administrative building. There was no information on casualties.

