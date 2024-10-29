Rescue operations completed at site of nighttime enemy attack in Kharkiv. PHOTOS

Emergency and rescue operations have been completed at the site of a hit by a Russian aerial bomb in the Osnovianskyi district of Kharkiv.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

Victims of an enemy attack

As noted, rescuers removed the bodies of 4 dead people from the rubble in a private residential area. Together with the city's utility workers, they dismantled the rubble of a completely destroyed house: they cleared 320 cubic metres of construction waste.

In total, 4 people were killed and 6 others were injured as a result of a nighttime air strike on the residential sector of the city.

The rescue operations involved 21 rescuers and 4 units of SES equipment.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that a Russian bomb hit the building of the State Industrial Complex in the centre of Kharkiv. It was also reported that on the night of 29 October, Russians hit Kharkiv with a Grom-E1 hybrid missile. Four people were killed.