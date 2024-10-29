Occupiers shelled 4 districts of Donetsk region, one person killed in Myrnohrad. PHOTO

Russian troops continue shelling the territory of Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadym Filashkin in his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, four districts of the region came under attack over the past day.

See more: Police officer Vitalii Serdiuk killed as a result of shelling in Donetsk region. PHOTO

Volnovakha district

The administrative building and 3 houses were damaged in Maksymivka of the Vuhledar community.

Pokrovsk district

An administrative building and 2 houses were damaged in Kurakhivka; 5 houses in Dachne; 1 house in Uspenivka; and all houses in Trudove. A person died in Myrnohrad and a house was damaged.

Kramatorsk district

In Kostiantynivska community, 5 houses in Stinky and 1 in Viroliubivka were damaged.

Bakhmut district

In Siversk, a two-storey building and 2 private houses were damaged. In Chasiv Yar community, 6 private houses, 2 multi-storey buildings, 2 industrial buildings and 2 outbuildings were damaged.

See more: Day in Donetsk: ruscists shelled 8 settlements, 2 people were killed. PHOTO

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russian troops had advanced in Novoselydivka and several other villages in Donetsk region,