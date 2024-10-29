Occupiers shelled 4 districts of Donetsk region, one person killed in Myrnohrad. PHOTO
Russian troops continue shelling the territory of Donetsk region.
This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadym Filashkin in his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.
According to him, four districts of the region came under attack over the past day.
Volnovakha district
The administrative building and 3 houses were damaged in Maksymivka of the Vuhledar community.
Pokrovsk district
An administrative building and 2 houses were damaged in Kurakhivka; 5 houses in Dachne; 1 house in Uspenivka; and all houses in Trudove. A person died in Myrnohrad and a house was damaged.
Kramatorsk district
In Kostiantynivska community, 5 houses in Stinky and 1 in Viroliubivka were damaged.
Bakhmut district
In Siversk, a two-storey building and 2 private houses were damaged. In Chasiv Yar community, 6 private houses, 2 multi-storey buildings, 2 industrial buildings and 2 outbuildings were damaged.
Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russian troops had advanced in Novoselydivka and several other villages in Donetsk region,
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password