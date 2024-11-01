Younger brother of Hero of Ukraine Dmytro Kotsiubailo (Da Vinci), Ivan Kotsiubailo, has died. PHOTO

The younger brother of Dmytro Kotsiubailo (Da Vinci), the commander of the Da Vinci Wolves battalion who died in the war, Ivan Kotsiubailo, has died. He was 27 years old.

This was reported on Facebook by the City Council of Ivano-Frankivsk region and Ivan and Dmytro's sister, Mariana Kotsiubailo-Semenko, Censor.NET reports.

The tragedy occurred on the eve of Da Vinci's birthday. The cause of death of Ivan Kotsiubailo is not specified.

"Another terrible grief has come to the family of our defender, Hero of Ukraine Dmytro Kotsiubailo... On the eve of his birthday, his younger brother Ivan passed away...", the Ivano-Frankivsk City Council wrote.

"Unfortunately, our family has suffered a grief. Our brother Ivan passed away... On the eve of my older brother's birthday, my younger brother followed him. It's piercingly symbolic that he died at 27. It's piercingly painful that his love for his brother was boundless and now united them in another existence. It is as if some invisible bond united them even in death, as it did in life," wrote Ivan and Dmytro's sister Mariana.

Earlier, we reported that the younger sister of the Hero of Ukraine Dmytro Kotsiubaylo (Da Vinci), Oleksandra, joined the ranks of the 1st separate assault battalion named after her brother.

