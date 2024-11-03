ENG
Night attack of "Shaheds": in Chernihiv region, drone targeted residential building. PHOTO

On the night of 3 November, the Russian invaders massively attacked the Chernihiv region, with an air raid lasting almost 11 hours.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Viacheslav Chaus.

In a village in the Chernihiv district, the shells of a "Shahed" hit a two-storey apartment building. The windows and doors, the foundation and the roof were damaged. A nearby outbuilding was on fire, and cars were damaged. Fortunately, people were not injured.

In another village in the Chernivtsi district, the debris of a "shahed" fell, and dry grass was burning.

