Emergency recovery work at site of enemy attack on high-rise building in Sumy has been completed. PHOTOS

Rescuers have completed emergency repair work at the site of an enemy attack in Sumy.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

As noted, yesterday, emergency workers were dismantling the destroyed building structures in a multi-storey residential building that had been hit by an enemy attack.

We dismantled 18 window frames and 8 brick balcony fences. Using film and OSB boards, 80 windows were restored.

Also read: Emergency power outage in Sumy region, water utility switches to backup power supply









The work was carried out jointly with volunteers and representatives of the city's utilities.

More than 70 people turned to the warming centre set up by the rescuers.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on the evening of Friday, 1 November, Russians attacked the city of Sumy with a "Shahed". The enemy drone hit caused destruction and damage. Five people were reported injured.