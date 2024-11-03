Occupiers attacked five villages in Kharkiv region with KABs: houses and power grids were damaged. PHOTO

Russian occupants continue to strike at the civilian population of the Kharkiv region. Throughout the day, the enemy was firing at the settlements of the region with multiple rocket launchers.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, today, on 3 November, the enemy launched air strikes with KABs on the settlements of the Zolochiv district of the Bohodukhiv direction.



Thus, at 03:10 p.m., Russian troops hit a field near the village of Udy with three KABs.



At 03:20 p.m., the enemy struck with three more KABs near the village of Muravske and the outskirts of the village of Odnorobivka. The attacks damaged a two-story apartment building, sheds, a sewage pumping station, and power lines.

In addition, at 15:25, KABs airstrike was carried out on the outskirts of Kovali village. Three private houses were damaged.



At 15:28, an enemy KAB hit a field near the village of Stohniya. There were no casualties.

