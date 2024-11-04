Enemy shelled 3 districts of Donetsk region: 2 civilians wounded. PHOTO

Russian troops continue to shell the territory of Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin in his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

Pokrovsk district

In Kurakhove, a person was wounded, private houses, multi-storey buildings and an industrial area were damaged; in Uspenivka, 4 buildings were damaged. A person was wounded in Myrnohrad. A car was damaged in Shevchenk of the Pokrovsk community.

Kramatorsk district

In Mykolaivka of Kostiantynivka community, 4 houses were damaged. The outskirts of the Lyman community were shelled.

Bakhmut district

In Siversk, 3 houses were damaged. In Chasiv Yar community, 4 private houses, 2 multi-storey buildings and a non-residential building were damaged.

Watch more: Soldiers of 68th Brigade accurately attack two Russian invaders from air in Donetsk region. VIDEO

Evacuation from the region

According to the RMA, 169 people, including 28 children, were evacuated from the frontline.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the Russian army was advancing around Kurakhove. Defence forces have regained the position in Druzhba in Donetsk region.