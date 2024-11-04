Enemy shelled 3 districts of Donetsk region: 2 civilians wounded. PHOTO
Russian troops continue to shell the territory of Donetsk region.
This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin in his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.
Pokrovsk district
In Kurakhove, a person was wounded, private houses, multi-storey buildings and an industrial area were damaged; in Uspenivka, 4 buildings were damaged. A person was wounded in Myrnohrad. A car was damaged in Shevchenk of the Pokrovsk community.
Kramatorsk district
In Mykolaivka of Kostiantynivka community, 4 houses were damaged. The outskirts of the Lyman community were shelled.
Bakhmut district
In Siversk, 3 houses were damaged. In Chasiv Yar community, 4 private houses, 2 multi-storey buildings and a non-residential building were damaged.
Evacuation from the region
According to the RMA, 169 people, including 28 children, were evacuated from the frontline.
Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the Russian army was advancing around Kurakhove. Defence forces have regained the position in Druzhba in Donetsk region.
