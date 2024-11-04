He directed "shaheds" that killed 3 residents of Sumy: SSU detains 23-year-old Russian GRU adjuster. PHOTO

A 23-year-old resident of Sumy, who corrected Russian shelling of the city, was detained

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press service.

"On 22 October this year, using the coordinates of the defendant, the ruscists attacked Sumy with Shahed-type kamikaze drones. Then, as a result of an enemy strike on residential buildings in the city, three civilians were killed. Among them was a child, a 9th grade student of a local school," the statement said.

He also reconnoitered the geolocation of the Defence Forces. To do this, the traitor drove around Sumy and the surrounding areas in his car and secretly recorded the "necessary" objects.

It was established that the agent was in direct contact with a GRU officer. They used an anonymous chat in a messenger to communicate, where the traitor sent videos of potential targets with coordinates and detailed descriptions of the objects.

See more: Officials of MSEC, MMC and head of private university: Four "schemes for draft dodgers" dismantled - SSU. PHOTOS

The offender was detained red-handed while performing a hostile task near military facilities.

The GRU recruited the man in the autumn of this year, when he was actively writing in Russian Telegram channels that he was waiting for the capture of Sumy region. During the searches, the detainee's phone and laptop with evidence of his communication with the occupiers were seized.

The SSU investigators served the agent a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

He is currently in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

See more: 10 enemy agitators, including "political expert" of Medvedchuk’s pool, detained in 4 regions of Ukraine - SSU. PHOTOS



