Officials of MSEC, MMC and head of private university: Four "schemes for draft dodgers" dismantled - SSU. PHOTOS

The Security Service and the National Police dismantled four more mobilisation evasion schemes operating in five regions of Ukraine.

This was reported by the press centre of the SSU, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, as a result of comprehensive measures in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Rivne, Kirovohrad and Lviv regions, the organisers of the fraud were detained. The suspects include officials of the MSEC and military medical commissions, as well as the head of a private university and habitual offenders - fraudsters.

Reportedly, in return for amounts ranging from $5,000 to $20,000, they helped conscripts evade conscription on the basis of forged documents.

Kyiv region

A deputy head of regional MMC who forged medical certificates of fitness for service for draft dodgers was exposed. The official was a member of a criminal group engaged in "schemes for draft dodgers", which law enforcement officers neutralised in April this year.

See more: Smugglers in Zakarpattia sold boat and plywood paddle to draft dodgers for 20 thousand dollars. PHOTO

Kharkiv region

The SSU Military Counterintelligence detained the head of the Chuhuiv district MMC who was selling fake medical certificates to remove draft dodgers from the military register.

Lviv region

A "scheme for evaders" operating in a private university was exposed. According to the available data, the owner of the university and the rectorate enrolled conscripts for training beyond the licensed annual volumes approved by the Ministry of Education and Science. This allowed conscripts to apply for deferments on the basis of certificates of "students".

It is noted that during the searches, an anti-tank grenade launcher, rifles, carbines and almost 5,000 rounds of ammunition of various calibres were found in the possession of the university owner. He was detained and taken into custody.

See more: Agent of Russian Federation was detained in Kharkiv, who "leaked" data on location of units of Defense Forces to enemy - SSU. PHOTO

Kirovohrad region

Two habitual offenders - fraudsters were detained for selling fake "disability" certificates to draft dodgers. The offenders used their personal connections in the MSEC to forge the documents.

Rivne region

Five more participants in the corrupt conscription evasion scheme, which law enforcement officers dismantled in October this year, were also served with suspicion notices. The defendants include an official of the MSEC, the head of a local hospital and two other doctors.

Read more: Case of Holosiivskyi DTCR: Various measures of restraint imposed on six defendants - SBI

The SІU noted that the offenders were notified of suspicion (in accordance with the crimes committed) under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Part 1 of Article 114-1 (obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces and other military formations); Part 3 of Art. 332 (illegal transfer of persons across the state border of Ukraine); Part 3 of Art. 358 (forgery of documents, seals, stamps and forms, sale or use of forged documents, seals, stamps, committed repeatedly); Part 1 of Art. 366 (forgery in office).

See more: In Odesa region, enforcement officer took $6,500 for transporting evaders to unrecognized Transnistria - SBI. PHOTO

The offenders face up to 9 years in prison with confiscation of property.













