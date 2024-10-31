Agent of Russian Federation was detained in Kharkiv, who "leaked" data on location of units of Defense Forces to enemy - SSU. PHOTO

The Security Service detained an agent of the Russian military intelligence service (better known as the GRU) in Kharkiv, who was preparing a new series of rocket and bomb attacks on the city.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press centre.

The enemy's task was carried out by a 63-year-old local unemployed woman who was in direct contact with a Russian special service officer. His identity has already been established by SSU counterintelligence.

On the instructions of the Russian GRU, the woman was reconnoitering the coordinates for the fire attack on the units of the Defence Forces involved in the fighting in the Kharkiv sector.

It is noted that in order to collect intelligence, the agent tried to "gain the trust" of Ukrainian defenders by maintaining "sincere" conversations with them.

"She also offered to help the military with domestic issues, including cleaning the temporary accommodation, for a nominal fee. The traitor sent the information to her Russian supervisor in the form of screenshots with potential targets marked on Google maps," the statement said.

SBU counterintelligence officers exposed the agent in advance and, after documenting her criminal actions, detained her red-handed while she was conducting additional reconnaissance near a military facility.

The detainee's mobile phone, which she used to communicate with the Russian GRU, was seized.





The SSU investigators served her a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The offender is in custody. She faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

