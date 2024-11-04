Kryvyi Rih police investigator was detained for misappropriation of over UAH 740 thousand of deceased persons. PHOTO

A police investigator from Kryvyi Rih is suspected of misappropriating the money of the deceased.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Thus, during 2024, using his official powers when visiting the scene, he took away the phones, passports and bank cards of people who died of natural causes.

"After taking possession of their personal belongings, the suspect withdrew money from ATMs, paid in shops, and illegally logged into banking applications on stolen phones, gaining access to pensioners' deposits. In some cases, he even took out loans in the names of deceased people. Thus, in total, the police officer seized more than UAH 740,000," the statement said.

Thus, during the searches at his place of residence, bank cards, mobile phones, passports of the deceased, as well as ammunition of various calibres and three unregistered firearms were seized.

He was detained and notified of suspicion of fraud, misappropriation of property, unauthorised interference with electronic systems and illegal handling of weapons (Article 190(4), Article 357, Article 361(1), (2), Article 263(1) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The investigator has now been chosen as a measure of restraint in the form of detention with an alternative of bail in the amount of UAH 3 million.

