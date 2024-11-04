Ukrainian musician Mykola Sostin died at front. PHOTO

Mykola (Amorth) Sostin, a Ukrainian musician and drummer for several rock bands, died at the front defending Ukraine. The musician was 39 years old.

Zavod guitarist Oleksiy Kovalev posted a sad report on Instagram, Censor.NET reports.

"One of the best drummers in Ukraine, an ambassador of drive on Earth, a part of the history of Ukrainian black metal and Soom - Kolia Amorth - is killed. It was a wild journey. Thank you, mate, for whatever it was," he wrote.

The exact date of the musician's death has not been reported.

What is known about the fallen Hero?

According to Suspilne.Kultura, Mykola Sostin was born on 22 June 1985.

During his musical career, he has played in several Kharkiv bands, including Darklighter, the black metal band Zavod, and the metal band Soom.

Over the years, he has participated in the albums for the metal band Astrofaes, the death metal band Bleeding, the black metal band Drudkh, the thrash death metal band T.O.R.N.A.P.A.R.T., the industrial death folk metal band Thunderkraft (he not only played drums, but also was a vocalist) and others.

He joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine in August 2024. He served in the 25th Separate Airborne Brigade of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

