Strike on Kivsharivka on November 3: Due to constant Russian shelling, bodies of three people cannot be pulled out of rubble - CMA. PHOTOS

In the village of Kivsharivka in the Kharkiv region, the bodies of three people cannot be pulled from the rubble of a house destroyed by a Russian strike due to constant Russian shelling.

This was announced by the head of the Kupyansk CMA, Andrii Besedin, Censor.NET reports.

Late in the evening of November 3, Russians dropped a FAB-500 aircraft bomb on a residential building in the village of Kivsharivka, completely destroying the entrance of the high-rise building and leaving the surrounding buildings without windows and doors.

The Russian strike killed three local residents: a 56-year-old couple and a 71-year-old woman.

According to the head of the CMA, the security situation does not allow the use of equipment to search for the dead and unblock the road.

Besedin urged the villagers to evacuate to safer places.

Earlier, we reported that on the evening of Sunday, 3 November, Russian invaders attacked the village of Kivsharivka, Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region. The enemy attack destroyed the entrance of a five-storey building. People were trapped under the rubble.

