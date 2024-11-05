Russian troops strike at Kherson suburbs: there were fires in private sector. PHOTOS

Today, on 5 November 2024, in the afternoon, the suburbs of Kherson came under another shelling by the Russian occupiers.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

As noted, as a result of enemy shelling, fires broke out at two addresses: a private house, a summer kitchen and outbuildings were on fire.

"The rescuers, together with the local fire brigade, arrived quickly and extinguished the fires. Thanks to their coordinated work, they managed to prevent the fire from spreading further and save the residents' property," the statement said.









