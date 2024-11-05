Part of Kerch Bridge’s boom defense washed ashore in occupied Crimea. PHOTO
In Kerch in occupied Crimea, the current washed ashore a batch of boom defense, which were installed near the Kerch Bridge to protect against possible attacks by maritime drones.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Radio Liberty.
Remnants of boom barriers – empty tanks encased in rebar structures – have accumulated along the Kerch city embankment.
Earlier, it was reported that some of the booms were drifting in the waters of the Kerch embankment.
As Censor.NET previously reported, the Russian invaders deployed a self-propelled anti-aircraft missile and gun system "Pantsir-S1" on the Kerch Bridge in the occupied Crimea.
