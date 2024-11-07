Official of Central MSEC was detained while receiving a $2,000 bribe - Prosecutor General’s Office. PHOTO

The deputy chief physician promised to assist a serviceman in obtaining a group II disability in return for $2,000. She was detained while receiving the bribe.

Under the procedural supervision of the Prosecutor General's Office, the Deputy Chief Medical Officer of the State Institution "Central Medical and Forensic Expertise Centre of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine" was exposed on receiving an illegal benefit. She was served a notice of suspicion of trading in influence (Part 3 of Art. 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

What did the MSEC official do?

According to the investigation, the deputy chief physician promised to assist a citizen liable for military service in obtaining a group II disability in return for USD 2,000 . This would provide grounds for removing him from the military register. She convinced the man that it was not the first time she had solved such "issues" and knew how to do it.

Law enforcers detained the official in accordance with Article 208 of the CPC while she was receiving the money.

What was seized during the searches?

During the searches, almost USD 20,000, disability documents, medical records, personal files, and other evidence of criminal activity were seized from her.

A measure of restraint has been imposed on the suspect.

