Last day, Ruscists killed two people in Donetsk region, another six were injured. PHOTOS

On 7 November, Russian invaders struck 3 cities in the Donetsk region: Kurakhove, Mykolaivka, Pokrovsk, as well as the town of Yampil, the villages of Mykolaivka, and Rivne.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin.

Pokrovsk district

Russia launched two bombs to Kurakhove - direct hits were recorded on a multi-story building and 2 administrative buildings, and numerous houses were damaged.

In Rivne, 8 private houses and a garage were damaged as a result of shelling from the S-300 system.

The enemy attacked Pokrovsk twice, including with a FAB-250 bomb with an UMPK module. A private house, a garage, and railway tracks were damaged.

Kramatorsk district

In Yampil of the Lyman district, 1 house was destroyed and several damaged.

Russians dropped two UMPB D-30 SN bombs on the town of Mykolaivka, killing 2 women and injuring 5 other civilians. Five apartment buildings, an educational institution, and 4 cars were destroyed.

The occupants shelled Mykolaivka village with "Grad" MLRS, wounding a man and damaging 9 private houses and an educational institution.

Bakhmut district

In Siversk, 2 houses were destroyed. In the Chasiv Yar district, 8 private houses, 2 multi-story buildings, and an industrial building were damaged.

Read more: Russians launch new wave of offensive in Kursk region and occupy Novooleksiivka in Donetsk region - DeepState



















