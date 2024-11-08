Russians launch new offensive wave in Kursk region and occupy Novooleksiivka in Donetsk region - DeepState

Russian troops have launched a new wave of attacks in the Kursk region and are making gains in the Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts of the DeepState project.

"It was a difficult day for the units of the Defense Forces in the Kursk region. The enemy resumed its offensive on Pogrebky, Zelenyi Shlyakh, Darino and Sudzha. The situation on the latter direction is being clarified, and the main onslaught has been stopped in the remaining areas. Of course, the Katsaps will not stop there, and will try to make massive assaults with the newly arrived units more than once," the interns note.

DeepState says that the enemy used traditional tactics - infantry landing on IFVs.

In addition, the enemy occupied Novooleksiivka in the Donetsk region and advanced near Novodmytrivka, Novooleksandrivka and Maksymivka.

See more: Occupiers hit five-story building in Mykolaivka, Donetsk region: Two dead and five wounded. PHOTO (updated)