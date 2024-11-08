Volodymyr Mahus, member of UPSD from Rivne, was killed in action for Ukraine. PHOTO

During a combat mission, a senior soldier Volodymyr Mahus from Rivne was killed in the war.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the Facebook page of the Ukrainian People's Self-Defence (UPSD) of the Rivne region.

Volodymyr Mahus was born on 8 February 1972. Since the beginning of the Ukrainian national revival in 1989, he joined the ranks of youth organisations such as thr Ukrainian Youth Association (UYA), the Ukrainian Helsinki Union (UHU), and the Rukh in Rivne region. He was an active participant in the protests against the current Soviet government in 90-91.

In February 1990, Volodymyr took part in a hunger strike in front of the military enlistment office in Rivne, where the main demand was the creation of a Ukrainian army.

In 1990-1991, Volodymyr travelled to the Cossack graves and to celebrate the 500th anniversary of the Zaporizhzhia Sich.

In the autumn of 1990, Volodymyr was the initiator of the actions in Rivne during the student "Revolution on Granite".

At the same time, in the 1990s, Magus joined the formation of the first Ukrainian nationalist organisations in Rivne (Ukrainian National Assembly – Ukrainian People's Self-Defence (UAN - UPSD)).

On 30 June 1991, two hundred members of the UNA held a torchlight procession to commemorate the day of the proclamation of Ukraine's independence in Lviv.

On the first day of the August putsch, when the UPSD was created, Mahus was one of its first members. Later on, his entire life was inextricably linked to the UPSD: training, actions, and exercises.

In 1992, the Rivne resident took part in the Friendship Train, an action to support the spirit of the Ukrainian military and the Ukrainian population in Crimea.

Volodymyr Mahus was an active ideological fighter and defender of everything Ukrainian. He took part in the protest actions of the UPSD units during the events of 2000-2001 - "Ukraine without Kuchma", in 2004 - "Orange Revolution " and in 2014 - "Euromaidan".

"Volodymyr was a reliable friend, always ready to lend a shoulder and support me in difficult times. I would also like to note that he could always infuse you with cheerful optimism with his smile and humor, which was unique to him...

He was an example of strength of spirit and humanity and completed his earthly journey with dignity and honor," the UPSD of Rivne region said.

A consistent Ukrainian patriot and entrepreneur, Volodymyr Mahus was one of the first to join the Armed Forces in 2022 to defend the country from enemy armed aggression.

"He was someone you could always rely on. A person who not only gave himself in battle, but also always supported, helped with words and deeds. Volodymyr was a reliable friend, a true brother in arms - always ready to lend a shoulder, to support in difficult times.

His boundless dedication not only to his work, but also to his comrades in arms will leave an indelible mark in our hearts. He was an example of strength of spirit and humanity," the 56th Separate Battalion of the TDF Forces said about the Hero.

The funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on 09.11.2024 at the Holy Protection Cathedral in Rivne.

