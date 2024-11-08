They disguised themselves as TCR and SS and law enforcement officers: group of fraudsters extorting money from men detained in Odesa. PHOTOS

In Odesa, fraudsters disguised themselves as TCR and SS employees and law enforcement officers were detained, extorting money from men of military age.

This was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office, Censor.NET reports.

"The suspects tracked down men of military age and, posing as police officers and TCR and SS employees, demanded to see military IDs under the pretext of checking documents. In case of refusal, they intimidated them with forced delivery to the TCR and demanded money to resolve the issue," the statement said.

One victim was cheated out of UAH 38,000, and the other almost UAH 39,000.

"After receiving the money, they 'reassured' the victims, assuring them that their data would be entered into the Oberih database, which allegedly guaranteed them no problems with mobilisation. The suspects were detained while extorting and receiving UAH 4,000 and USD 3,000 from another victim. During the searches, uniforms, money, weapons and other material evidence were seized from them," the Prosecutor General's Office said.

The criminal group consisted of individuals with a criminal record, as well as a former law enforcement officer who also had problems with the law.

Four members of the criminal group were served a notice of suspicion of extortion. The issue of choosing a custody as a form of detention is currently being decided.

