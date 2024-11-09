Russians attacked Kupiansk and village in Kharkiv region: Two dead and two wounded. PHOTOS

Today, on 9 November, Russian troops shelled Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region and attacked the village of Prudianka, killing two people and injuring two others.

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, Censor.NET reports.

For example, at approximately 11:00 a.m., the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation conducted an air strike on Kupiansk.



The attack damaged private households and multi-apartment residential buildings, outbuildings, destroyed 15 garages, etc. A 61-year-old man was injured.

In addition, two passers-by, a man, and a woman, were hit by wires from the electricity network. A fire broke out. Unfortunately, the people died on the spot. Their bodies were badly burned. The victims are being identified.

Also read: The situation in Kupyansk is deteriorating, part of the city is without water, - Sinehubov

According to preliminary data, the occupiers attacked the city with KAB-1500.

It was also reported that at around 10:20 a.m., Russian troops shelled the village of Prudyanka with artillery. A private house was hit. The owner, a 60-year-old man, suffered an acute stress reaction. Private households and a car were also damaged.

Also read: Volunteer wounded in hostile attack in Vovchansk













