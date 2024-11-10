Bus with tourists overturned in Egypt, Ukrainian woman among injured - Foreign Ministry. PHOTO

A bus carrying tourists overturned near the city of Ras Sidr in eastern Egypt. More than 40 people were injured, including a Ukrainian citizen.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine in a commentary to Interfax-Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"On 9 November, a tourist bus was involved in an accident near the city of Ras Sedr in Egypt. 41 people were injured, including a Ukrainian citizen born in 1984. All the victims were taken to Ras Cedar City Hospital," the agency said.

The consuls are currently checking the condition of the injured Ukrainian woman. According to available information, no one was killed in the accident.

"The circumstances of the incident are being investigated. The case is under the control of the Embassy of Ukraine in the Arab Republic of Egypt," the ministry said.

