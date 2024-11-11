ENG
Consequences of an enemy attack on a house in Kryvyi Rih. PHOTOS

Russian troops launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region. A 5-storey residential building was damaged.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

As noted, the attack destroyed apartments from the first to the fifth floor of one of the entrances. A fire broke out.

Victims of the Russian attack

"Preliminary, 7 people were injured, including 2 children. Emergency workers rescued 5 people. There are probably still people under the rubble. Information about the damage and the victims is being updated. An emergency rescue operation is underway at the site," the statement said.

