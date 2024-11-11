ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
3691 visitors online
News Photo War
26 949 43

Russian "Shahed-136" moment before striking high-rise building in Belgorod. VIDEO&PHOTOS

On 5 November 2024, a Shahed-136 attacked a multi-storey building in Belgorod, Russia.

According to Censor.NET, this can be seen in the video of the strike. It is likely to be one of the attack drones that for some unknown reason "got lost" on the way to Ukraine.

російський дрон атакує будинок у бєлгороді

Watch more: Residents of Russian city of Belgorod run for shelter during work of Russian army air defence forces. VIDEO from surveillance cameras

Watch more: In morning in Belgorod there were explosions, Russians announced numerous fires. VIDEO

Author: 

house (26) drones (2321) Belgorod (223)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 