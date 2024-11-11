Russian "Shahed-136" moment before striking high-rise building in Belgorod. VIDEO&PHOTOS

On 5 November 2024, a Shahed-136 attacked a multi-storey building in Belgorod, Russia.

According to Censor.NET, this can be seen in the video of the strike. It is likely to be one of the attack drones that for some unknown reason "got lost" on the way to Ukraine.

