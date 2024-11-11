ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
3801 visitors online
News Photo
1 664 1

In Kirovohrad region, bomb squad neutralizes unexploded cluster warhead of Russian missile. PHOTOS

In the Kirovohrad region, police bomb squad neutralised an unexploded cluster warhead of an enemy missile.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the National Police.

It is noted that specialists of the explosive service department of the regional police received a report about the discovery of the remains of a downed missile in one of the fields and arrived at the scene.

The dangerous discovery was under a layer of soil in the field. The police destroyed it by means of a controlled on-site explosion in compliance with all safety standards.

Explosive ordnance experts remind that cluster munitions pose a threat to human life and health and can detonate at any time due to movement. It is strictly forbidden to touch or move such items.

See more: Head of one of district MSECs in Kirovohrad region exposed for receiving USD 2,000 bribe. PHOTO

На Кіровоградщині знешкодили касетну бойову частину російської ракети
На Кіровоградщині знешкодили касетну бойову частину російської ракети
На Кіровоградщині знешкодили касетну бойову частину російської ракети
На Кіровоградщині знешкодили касетну бойову частину російської ракети
На Кіровоградщині знешкодили касетну бойову частину російської ракети

Author: 

police forces (1534) rocket (1575) Kirovohradska region (72)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 