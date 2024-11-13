Ruscists shelled 3 districts of Donetsk region: one person was wounded, many civil infrastructures were damaged. PHOTO
Russian troops continue shelling the territory of the Donetsk region.
This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.
Pokrovsk district
Numerous multi-story buildings and private houses were damaged in Kurakhove, and a person was injured in Dachne. A playground was damaged in Pokrovsk. The Mariinka and Hrodivka districts are under fire.
Kramatorsk district
In the Lyman district, 8 houses were damaged in Yampol and 1 in Zarichne. The outskirts of the Kostiantynivka district were shelled.
Bakhmut district
Three houses were damaged in Siversk. A house was damaged in Toretsk. In the Chasiv Yar district, 11 private houses and 2 multi-story buildings were damaged.
According to the RMA, 214 people, including 10 children, were evacuated from the frontline.
Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the occupying forces had advanced near 10 settlements in the Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions.
