Sybiha and Kallas discussed strengthening of political and defense cooperation between Ukraine and EU. PHOTO

During his visit to Brussels, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha met with Kaja Kallas, the candidate for the post of EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

Sibiga said this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"I had a great meeting with Kaya Kallas in Brussels, during which we discussed the situation on the battlefield, Ukraine's key defence needs and the results of the US elections. We also focused on key steps to strengthen political and defence cooperation. I am confident in the EU's continued strong support for Ukraine," Sibiga wrote.

Read it on Censor.NET: In the absence of response, Russia will be able to produce 30% more artillery shells than the EU in 2025 - Sibiga

As a reminder, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga will be in Brussels on 12-13 November. The Ukrainian foreign minister will hold a series of bilateral talks with senior EU and NATO officials, candidates for European Commissioners, members of the European Parliament, and Ukraine's key allies.