Sybiha holds talks with Blinken in Brussels. PHOTO

Today, on 13 November 2024, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha is meeting with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. The talks have already begun.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"Tête-à-tête talks between Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken have begun in Brussels," the statement said.

Read more: Sybiha is going to Brussels: Talks with EU and NATO officials are planned

No details are available at the moment.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Sibiga and Kallas discussed strengthening political and defence cooperation between Ukraine and the EU.