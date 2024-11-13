Biden meets with Trump at White House. PHOTOS
US President Joe Biden meets with President-elect Donald Trump at the White House.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Voice of America.
Biden stressed that he expects a "smooth transition" of power in January and congratulated Trump on his election victory.
"He (Biden) is following the norms, he's respecting our democratic institutions, he's following the principle of a peaceful transition of power," said White House spokesperson Karin Jean-Pierre. This is what needs to happen."
Earlier in the morning, Donald Trump spoke to a large group of Republican congressmen from the House of Representatives in Washington.
