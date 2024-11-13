MasterChef filming pavilion heavily damaged as result of Russian missile attack on Kyiv. PHOTOS

Today, on 13 November, the filming pavilion of the MasterChef culinary project was heavily damaged as a result of the morning Russian shelling.

This is reported by the press service of the STB channel, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, no one was injured. However, the same pavilion where the show was filmed from the very first season was damaged.

"This is painful, unpredictable and, as always when it comes to Russians, criminal. But for us, the most important thing is that people were not injured - they are the greatest value," the press service said.

The project organisers added that active preparations were underway for the start of filming for MasterChef season 15.

Now the project team and the STB channel are looking for opportunities and solutions to resume production.

















This morning, Russian troops attacked Kyiv with missiles. Later, it became known that several cruise and ballistic missiles and a dozen drones were destroyed over Kyiv. There were no damages or casualties.