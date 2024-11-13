Several cruise and ballistic missiles and a dozen drones were destroyed over Kyiv. No damage or casualties reported - KCMA

Today, 13 November 2024, the Russian Armed Forces launched a combined missile and drone strike on Kyiv for the first time in 73 days.

This was announced in the telegram channel by the head of the KCMA, Serhii Popko, Censor.NET reports.

What did enemy use to strike Kyiv?

According to him, the enemy allegedly used air-launched cruise missiles, KN-23/KN-24/Iskander-M ballistic missiles, and attack drones to carry out the attack.

"The air alert in the capital was announced at half past seven in the morning due to the threat of UAVs from the east. At that time, cruise missiles were already heading towards Kyiv region. As the missiles were approaching Kyiv, the enemy simultaneously launched a ballistic missile attack on the capital. The enemy attack ended with another drone strike. The air strike by the Russian Armed Forces on Kyiv lasted more than 2 hours. As a result of the air battle, the Defence Forces destroyed several cruise missiles, several ballistic missiles and up to a dozen enemy drones (the exact number and type of weapons used will be published in the Air Force reports)," Popko said.

"As of this moment, there is no information on damage or casualties in Kyiv. I ask Kyiv residents to be especially attentive to air raid alerts. The air alert related to the threat of UAVs is still ongoing in the Kyiv region. It is possible that the drones will change their course towards Kyiv. Do not ignore it. Take care of yourself!" he added.

