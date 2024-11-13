Missiles on Kyiv, explosions heard in capital, air defence system in operation (updated)

On the morning of 13 November 2024, the enemy launched missiles at Kyiv.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Air Force Command.

"Missile for Kyiv!" the message reads.

"Through Obukhiv to Kyiv. Stay in shelters!", the Air Force later clarified.

"The air raid alert is on! Air defence is in place in the capital. Stay in shelters until the air raid is over!" Serhii Popko said, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration.

"Explosions are in the city. Air defence forces are working. Stay in shelters!", Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

Read more: Consequences of enemy attack on Kyiv. PHOTOS

"putin is launching a missile attack on Kyiv right now," writes the head of the OP, Andrii Yermak.

Later, the Air Force reported a new target.

"Missile at Kyiv," the Air Force wrote at 7.28 a.m.