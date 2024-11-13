Enemy missiles in Kyiv region: air defence is working

On the morning of 13 November 2024, explosions were heard in the Kyiv region. Enemy missiles are being spotted in the region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

"Residents of the Kyiv region! There is a missile attack! Air defence forces are operating in the region. Please observe information silence. We urge you not to film or post the work of our defenders online!" the statement reads.

