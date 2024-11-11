Air defense forces are working in Kyiv region

On the afternoon of November 11, 2024, the enemy attacked the Kyiv region using attack drones, and air defense forces are operating in the region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

"Kyiv region. A UAV has been spotted in the airspace. Air defense forces are working on targets. Stay in shelters until the end of the air alert. Take care of your own safety," the message says.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the enemy had launched "Shahed" drones again, with drones already in the Sumy and Poltava regions, and threats to the Chernihiv, Cherkasy and Kyiv regions.

See more: Consequences of enemy attack on Kyiv region: SES extinguished fire in Obukhivskyi district. PHOTOS