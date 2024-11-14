The Third Disciplinary Chamber of the High Council of Justice has submitted a motion to dismiss judge and former head of the Kyiv District Administrative Court Pavlo Vovk. Now.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre Vitalii Shabunin.

"Vovk was supposed to help 'legalize' Yanukovych in Russian-held Kyiv. This was confirmed by then NSDC Secretary Danilov.

Vovk is not just one of the most corrupt judges in the history of Ukraine. Together with Portnov, he turned the judicial system into the shit that we have only just begun to clean up with our reform," wrote the AntAC head.

Shabunin also recalled that Vovk and lawyer Kravets organized the fourth criminal proceedings against him (again in the SBI).

"Kravets, if you don't know, is a prominent representative of the FSB and Portnoy's gang, who actively plays on the side of the Russians, undermining Ukraine's mobilization and defense capabilities.

The Devil records videos with millions of views, in which he convinces us that there is no criminal liability for evading mobilization. Or that the ban on men traveling abroad is also illegal. In short, it's a classic set of Russian propaganda," the AntAC head continued.

She notes that, despite all this, neither the SBI nor the SSU has any questions for Kravets.

"And while everything is clear with the Tatarivske SBI, it is difficult for me to understand the SBU's inaction. By the way, do you remember the devil who clumsily followed me and then leaked my photos to the Fb and Portnov 'media' and TG channels? Well, this is a former lieutenant colonel of the SSU.

I repeat the FSB-Portnov group continues to operate freely in Ukraine with the help of Tatarov-controlled security forces, TG channels, and the "media"," Shabunin wrote.

"But all this does not prevent us from squeezing out these bastards. Unfortunately, they are not going to jail yet. Not yet.

I would also like to remind you that Vovk and his gang are free because the HACC has not managed to organize a normal hearing of their case in 2.5 years," the head of the AntAC added.

Earlier, Pechersk Court Judge Vovk granted Uglava's claim against the AntAC. He considered the case without a single hearing.