Consequences of UAV attack on industrial facility in Poltava region: fire broke out. PHOTOS

At night, a Russian UAV attacked an industrial facility in the Poltava region, causing a fire.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.

No one was injured. As of the morning, rescuers had extinguished the fire.

Earlier, the RMA said that the occupiers had attacked an industrial facility in the Myrhorod district.

Attempts to burn down an Armed Forces helicopter: SSU detains group of arsonists in three regions of Ukraine. Photo report

