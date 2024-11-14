ENG
RF strikes Zaporizhzhia region three times: village council building partially destroyed. PHOTO

Russian occupants struck the Zaporizhzhia region three times.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

"One of the strikes partially destroyed the building of the village council. The blast wave and debris damaged nearby houses. Preliminary, there were no casualties," the statement said.

The extent of the damage is being investigated.

