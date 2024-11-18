Russian troops shell 3 districts of Kharkiv region: there are wounded and damage to civilian infrastructure. PHOTOS

On 17 November 2024, Russian troops continued to shell the territory of the Kharkiv region. No attacks on Kharkiv were recorded during the day.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov in his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

Shelling of Kharkiv region over the day:

23:10 Bohodukhiv district, Zolochivska TG, Basove village, Odnorobivka village. A hit by a GAB in the open.

22:06 Kupiansk district, Kupiansk TG, Kupiansk. A private house was destroyed as a result of the shelling.

21:51 Kupiansk district, Kupiansk TG, Kupiansk. As a result of the shelling, the apartments on the fifth and fourth floors of a multi-storey residential building burned. A 65-year-old woman was injured .

. 21:20 Kupiansk district, Kupiansk TG, the city of Kupiansk. The shelling damaged a private house, a garage and 10 cars. A 50-year-old woman was injured .

. 16:36 Kharkiv district, Derhachi TG, Ruska Lozova village. The roof of a warehouse building caught fire as a result of falling debris from 2 "Shahed" UAVs.

14:50 Kupiansk district. Kurylivka TG, the village of Hlushkivka. An 84-year-old man sustained an explosive wound as a result of the shelling.

12:00 Kupiansk district, Kupiansk TG, the city of Kupiansk. A private house was damaged as a result of the shelling.

09:10 Bohodukhiv district, Zolochivska TG. Shelling in the open area near Baranivka village (3 GAB) and (1 GAB) in the open area near Stohniia village.

Consequences of the shelling of Kupiansk

As reported, according to British intelligence, Russian troops have reached the Oskil River, and the enemy group is also gradually expanding south of Kupiansk. The day before, Estonian intelligence reported that the Russians could intensify hostilities in the Kupiansk area.