6 574 3

Consequences of Russian attack on Odesa (updated). PHOTOS

Russian troops launch a missile attack on Odesa, causing casualties and injuries. Civilian infrastructure was damaged.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Prosecutor General's Office.

According to the investigation, on 18 November, around 12:00, the Russian armed forces launched a missile attack on Odesa.

So far, eight people have been reported dead. More than 30 people sustained injuries of varying severity, including four children. Civilian infrastructure in the city centre was damaged, including residential buildings, educational institutions and vehicles.

"Data on the final number of dead and injured, as well as a complete list of destruction and damage, are being established," the Prosecutor General's Office said.

According to the State Emergency Service, a fire broke out as a result of the enemy attack: several dozen cars were burning, and there was a threat of fire spreading to residential buildings.

Two people were rescued. According to preliminary information, 10 people were killed and 43 others were injured, including 4 children.

The strike damaged 3 apartment blocks, a university building and 2 administrative buildings. Rescuers and volunteers extinguished the fire on a total area of 500 square metres. In cooperation with other emergency services, the victims were provided with assistance.

Psychologists of the State Emergency Service are working at the scene.

The inspection is ongoing, and emergency services and law enforcement officers are working at the scene to record another crime committed by the Russian Federation.

Shelling of Odesa on 18 November

On 18 November, Russian invaders fired a missile at Odesa. Later it became known that eight people were killed and 39 injured as a result of the attack.

