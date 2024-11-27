Ukrainian armoured personnel carrier Oncilla-Shturm is put into operation, - Ministry of Defence. PHOTO

The Ministry of Defence has codified and authorised for use the Ukrainian-made "Oncilla-Shturm" armoured personnel carrier.

As noted, this domestically produced armoured vehicle is designed to perform a wide range of tasks.

Features of the Oncilla-Shturm

The armoured personnel carrier can accommodate three crew members and six riflemen. The vehicle is equipped with an automatic transmission and a powerful turbo-diesel engine, which combine to give the armoured personnel carrier good driving and speed characteristics. The fuel reserve is sufficient for a range of over 700 km.

The armour and design features of the Oncilla-Shturm protect the crew and landing party from small arms fire, debris and explosive ordnance.

According to Deputy Defence Minister Dmytro Klimenkov, the domestic Oncilla-Shturm armoured vehicle demonstrates Ukraine's progress in creating equipment that meets the modern needs of the battlefield.

"Its reliability and functionality allow our military to perform combat missions in highly complex conditions, ensuring the protection of personnel and the effectiveness of operations," he stressed.

Oncilla-Shturm equipment

The armoured personnel carrier's standard equipment includes an automatic tyre inflation system, hydraulic power steering, air conditioning with an additional heating function, an automatic fire extinguishing system, a filter and ventilation system, and a winch. The vehicle is equipped with a remote-controlled combat module with a heavy machine gun.

The Ministry of Defence also noted that the armoured personnel carrier can be produced in several modifications.