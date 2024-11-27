ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10643 visitors online
News Photo War
2 103 0

Border guards in Sumy region shoot down Russian "Gerbera" drone. PHOTO

Yesterday, during one of the air attacks on Ukraine, border guards downed an enemy UAV in the Sumy region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Border Guard Service.

Having recorded the flight of a barrage munition of the "gerbera" type, the border defenders opened fire with small arms, as a result of which the enemy UAV was shot down.

збитий російський БпЛА Гербера

збитий на Сумщині БпЛА Гербера

Read more: Enemy attacked border community in Sumy region with drone, one man was wounded

"The Gerbera is a Russian drone used in Russia's military operations against Ukraine. This drone is a simplified and cheaper version of the Iranian Shahed-136 kamikaze drone, known in Russia as the Geranium-2. "The Gerbera can perform a variety of missions, including reconnaissance, surveillance, strikes and air defence diversion.

Author: 

drone (1569) Anti-aircraft warfare (1458) border guard (182) Sumska region (1042)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 