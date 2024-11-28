8 people detained for attempting to disrupt mobilisation: one of them attacked TCR officials in Kyiv with knife - SSU. PHOTOS
Eight more provocateurs working to disrupt mobilisation in Ukraine were exposed. The defendants called on people liable for military service to evade conscription and spread fake news about the Ukrainian military.
This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.
As noted, the provocateurs were exposed in the capital, Poltava, Cherkasy and Rivne regions.
Kyiv
As noted, a resident of the capital attacked representatives of the TCR with a knife while delivering a summons to a conscript. As a result of the prompt response of the military and police, the offender was detained in a timely manner.
Three more administrators and contributors of telegram channels and Viber groups who published geolocations of the TCR and police in Pechersk, Dniprovskyi and Solomianskyi districts of the capital were also detained.
Poltava region
The lawyer was suspected of obstructing the work of the TCR.
Cherkasy region
Two administrators of anonymous groups in messengers who "leaked" the coordinates of mobile checkpoints in the region to the Internet were exposed.
Rivne
The owner of a closed group on Viber, who daily posted the geolocations of Ukrainian servicemen, including representatives of the TCR, was suspected.
As noted, SSU investigators served the detainees suspicion notices under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine in connection with all the facts revealed:
- P. 1, Art. 114-1 (obstruction of the lawful activities of the AFU and other military formations during a special period);
- P. 1, Art. 129 (threat to kill).
The SSU added that the offenders face up to 8 years in prison.
